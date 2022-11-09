Wolves strikers 'need help' with midfield runs insists Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang Hee-chan. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Wolves sit joint bottom of the Premier League with two wins in 14 games and just eight goals scored in that time.

Hwang is yet to score this season while no Wolves striker has found the back of the net in the league, and the South Korean believes the team must find a better link between midfield and attack to improve their numbers.

He said: “The most important thing for me as a forward is to score and create goals. My teammates also tell me that goals are what we need, so that has been my aim, but we were on our back foot.

“In moments like that, our boss wants us to be more active to create a link between midfield and attack. We have to defend as a team, but also attack as a team.

“We were a bit lacking in that area. This is something we have to continue to improve. It’s up to the forwards to help the midfield, but the rest of the team also should help the forwards to make runs forward.

“I think the current teams needs improvement in scoring goals. Against Brighton I thought we played well sometimes, I have some positive things. But I need to score goals for my team. We lost and I can’t say I’m fully happy.

“It affects my spirit when we are not winning. Of course we are upset but we know how we can improve at this moment. We will keep trying just our best.”

Meanwhile, Hwang insists the players are fully focused on tonight’s Carabao Cup game with Leeds and the Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday, amid the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the new manager.

The Spaniard is not taking charge of Wolves until after those games, on November 14, and Hwang says the team will keep their attention on the task at hand.

When asked if the mood has changed in the dressing room since his appointment, Hwang added: “Nothing special so far, our focus was on winning this game.

“He hasn’t joined us yet, but the decision has already been made. I haven’t met him yet, so the focus now should be about getting maximum results in the next two games. After that, I’m sure we’ll have had talked more and things will be more clear.

“Results are the most important in these next two games both for me and the team. The most important thing for us to win and to end this difficult stretch. We have to prepare ourselves well to produce good results in the next two games.

“It is exciting that a manager of his pedigree is coming to Wolves, of course, yes.