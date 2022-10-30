Brentford 1 Wolves 1 - Player ratings

Jose Sa - 6
The goalkeeper did not make a plethora of big saves but was overall commanding in his area.
Nelson Semedo - 6
A more consistent performance from Semedo who was better defensively than in previous weeks.
Nathan Collins - 8
A dominant display from Collins, who won everything in the air and made several big tackles, blocks and interceptions.
Max Kilman - 7
Kilman was far more assured after the Leicester disaster. Calmer on and off the ball and positionally aware.
Hugo Bueno - 7
Bueno is getting stronger every week and looks remarkably confident for his relative inexperience.
Ruben Neves - 9
Wolves’ best player once again made a huge impact. Not only was his goal sublime, but his performance was immense. His energy, work-rate, technical ability and positional intelligence is incredible.
Matheus Nunes - 5
He only lasted 40 minutes before coming off injured and unfortunately it was a similar story for Nunes, who did very little.
Boubacar Traore - 6
Traore was all over the place in the first half and was very haphazard. He settled in the second half and impressed at winning the ball back.
Adama Traore - 7
Adama cause problems down the right and was one of Wolves’ best attacking outlets, who occupied defenders.
Diego Costa - 5
Costa was on course for a fairly decent display and a better player rating, after offering Wolves a good focal point, until his stupid sending off. It was unnecessary and he can have no complaints.
Daniel Podence - 6
Podence was slightly frustrating because his attacking attempts often did not come off for him, but his work-rate was superb. He ran all day.
Substitutes
Joao Moutinho (for Nunes, 40), 6, Goncalo Guedes (for Adama, 83)
Subs not used: Sarkic, Jonny Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Hodge, Campbell, Hwang.