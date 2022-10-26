Notification Settings

Adama Traore races young Wolves fans in Sainsbury's car park

Adama Traore made two young Wolves fans' year after accepting their challenge of a race in Wombourne Sainsbury's car park.

Traore, who is regarded as one of the fastest footballers in the world shocked the youngsters by agreeing to race to 'the blue car' at the end of the car park.

The Spanish international who has a FIFA 22 pace rating of 96 predictably won the contest, but in doing so, made two young supporters' dreams come true.

Wolves fan Darryl Smith, who is the chairman of 'Wombourne Allstars' posted the clip on Twitter of his son and cousin racing the winger after training.

Despite losing the race, the youngster can be heard screaming 'yes Adama, yes Adama' as runs side by side.

It's been a poor start to the season for Wolves on the pitch, however Traore has been one of the few shining lights of an otherwise poor start to the campaign.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to make the Spain squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

