Next Wolves manager: Sporting boss Ruben Amorim early bookies favourite to replace Bruno Lage

Who will be new Wolves manager?

Amorim picked up the manager of the season award last year and has also guided Sporting to one league championship and three domestic cup successes in just over two seasons.

At just 37-years-old, the former Portuguese international is regarded as one of the brightest young managers in Europe.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is currently second favourite at 4/1.

It is believed the former Spain and Real Madrid boss in on the verge of losing his job at the La Liga club and has been heavily linked with the Molineux job in the past.

Olympiacos Pedro Martins (5/1) is third favourite having won the Super League in Greece three years running as well as success in the Champions League.

The 52-year-old former Portugese international will know the majority of the Wolves squad very well indeed and would be a popular choice.

Other prominent names include former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas (8/1), Lille manager Paolo Fonseca (10/1) and former Burnley boss Sean Dyce (10/1).

Next Wolves manager odds:

Rúben Amorim 7/4

Julien Lopetegui 4/1

Pedro Martins 5/1

Andre Villas-Boas 8/1

Paulo Fonseca 10/1

Sean Dyche 10/1

Sérgio Conceição 12/1

Joao Moutinho 14/1

Ange Postecoglou 16/1

Abel Ferreira 18/1

Brendan Rodgers 20/1

Gennaro Gattuso 20/1

Leonardo Jardim 20/1

Lucien Favre 20/1

Rafa Benitez 20/1

Sabri Lamouchi 20/1

Scott Parker 20/1

Mauricio Pochettino 22/1

Rob Edwards 22/1

Chris Wilder 25/1

Nuno Espirito Santo 25/1

Sam Allardyce 25/1

Thomas Tuchel 25/1