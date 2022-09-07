Liam Keen comment: Tactical tweaks will take time in Wolves' evolution

Daniel Podence (right) celebrates scoring. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

The performance was improved compared to some other displays, although it was not overly convincing.

However, the three points, at this stage, was far more essential – particularly with the fixtures coming up.

Tactics time

Bruno Lage is consistently asking for ‘time and patience’ and in many ways he has good reason to.

The overhaul of the squad has been significant and the players need time to adapt to the new system.

More importantly, the new signings have to adapt to their new way of playing and how Lage wants them to approach the game.

Take the issue with attacking intent out wide, for example. On some occasions, the winger receives the ball and is forced into a backwards pass, rather than a positive attacking move.

Often that begins with the centre-back and in particular, Nathan Collins is working to adapt his game in this scenario. Collins should be carrying the ball further out of defence and then playing the pass to the right-back, who is more advanced and in space to find the winger.

Instead, in some instances, Collins has passed the ball too quickly and the recovering midfielder or winger for the opposition has time to get across and close down the right-back. This is one very specific example that shows how Wolves and Lage are trying to change the habits of their new signings to suit their game.

Confidence and application

Although those tactical tweaks have enormous importance, some of Wolves’ talents seem to be lacking in confidence. Pedro Neto is a superb player who has all the qualities of becoming an impressive Premier League forward, but right now he is struggling.

At times he has been the victim of the tactical decisions already mentioned, but on several occasions he has also failed to commit defenders and make the right attacking choices.

When he is played on the right he seems uncomfortable and too desperate to cut inside on his left foot, which often sees him lose the ball. Some of the spark is currently missing and could easily return with a slice of luck. However, in the meantime Wolves are in need of some inspiration and Neto may benefit from some time out of the spotlight.

Strikingly bad luck

Another player who needs a spell on the bench is Raul Jimenez, but incredibly poor luck with Sasa Kalajdzic’s ACL injury on his debut means Jimenez may not be afforded that luxury.

Wolves are back to square one with their issues in front of goal and with the Diego Costa move now being held up with work permit issues, Wolves are in a difficult situation.

Jimenez has all the ability to return to the Wolves form we know he possesses, but he needs time – while he’s playing in a team that cannot afford much patience.

With Liverpool next up, it could be worth playing a winger in a false nine position and using Jimenez as an impact substitute, particularly as he has struggled with fatigue following his injury return.