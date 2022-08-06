Steve Bull: I want Conor Coady to stay and fight for his Wolves place

Conor Coady speaks with Bruno Lage (Getty)

Conor has been a true leader on and off the pitch for Wolves and the fact he has only missed one game in the Premier League since promotion speaks volumes about him.

Every player wants to play, particularly with a World Cup on the horizon, but I’d love to see him knuckle down at Wolves and fight his way into that team.

I know people say that playing a back four means that he is down the pecking order but I think he should fight for the shirt and stay.

I had chances to leave during my Molineux career but I knew Wolves was where I had to be. I’d love it to be the same with Conor. However, I do appreciate that at 29, this year’s World Cup could be his last chance – it’s a big call on his part if he decides to go but I’d love to see him fight his way back and make the England squad while still at Molineux.

There’s also been a lot of talk about Morgan Gibbs-White and Nottingham Forest look determined to test our resolve.

Wolves are right to knock them back as Morgan has come back looking really good.

But we all know in football that everyone is for sale at the right price.

What worries me most is that all we are talking about each week is players potentially going out – we really need to hear something about some players coming in.

I can understand fans’ frustrations. We can’t expect to be able to call on the under-23s to get us out of trouble if injuries leave our squad even more threadbare, we need more recruits.

It’s a similar situation with Ruben Neves. At the end of last season we all thought Ruben would be gone by now but they put a big price tag on his head and, right now, he’s still here.