Wolves in Alicante: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 5

Wolves tour diary

We'll of course be covering Wolves' first game vs Alaves and Saturday's clash with Besiktas.

We'll also be at training tomorrow evening and attending the behind-closed doors game with Levante on Thursday.

Drop in a feature interview with Nathan Collins on Friday and you have a jam-packed six days before we return home on Sunday.

LK: We're certainly staying busy! We have Wolves to thank for offering brilliant access and allowing us to give supporters this kind of insight.

Bruno gave the Wolves lads a well-deserved day off on Sunday.

The squad are only made aware of the following day's plans last thing the night before, so I'm sure they were delighted to get a bit of free-time.

Driving to impress

While half went Go Karting (won by Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of Connor Ronan and Conor Coady), the others hit a private yacht soaking up the sun and topping up the tan.

It will not surprise to know, myself and Liam would have chosen different activities should the opportunity have presented itself!

Soaking uo the rays

One member of the squad who has impressed many with his performances and attitude out here is new number two - Matija Sarkic.

Fresh off a brand-spanking new three-year deal, the Montenegro international has enjoyed excellent loan spells at both Shrewsbury and Birmingham City.

So it was great to have an exclusive sit down with the youngster.

LK: It was a really enjoyable interview with a young(ish) player who is adamant to impress. As Judah says below, he was confident without being arrogant and quickly became comfortable during the interview, which meant the chat was even better.

Sitting down Sarkic (Getty)

I've been in and around football clubs for over 16-years doing this job - rarely have I met a young lad so confident in his own ability and his future at the club.

He's ambitious but incredibly respectful at the same time...make no mistake Sarkic is not here just to make up the numbers.

He wants to push Jose Sa all the way for the number one jersey and while that will prove a difficult task, the fact that he's not content with making the odd first team cup appearance is testament to his character.

'One confident young man!'



Today we discuss a fantastic exclusive interview with Wolves' new number two - the ambitious Matija Šarkić



Together with Jose Sa, #wwfc are in very safe hands for many years to come - WATCH https://t.co/YJzUHyUtiS pic.twitter.com/oTTddgTSM4 — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) July 18, 2022

Liam's full interview will be in the paper and online later this week - it's not one to miss!

After a good couple of hours at Wolves' training base it was onto our first big supermarket shop of the trip.

Unfortunately for me there was no Harrods grocery department in Benidorm despite countless Google searches.

I had never been into a Lidl before, but they had some quality produce!

Lidl date for two

We bought a few items not quite knowing what they truly were, but it'll be a nice surprise for Liam after his anchovies on toast on night one!

LK: It won't shock you to hear I stayed away from the anchovies on night one, and I'll be staying away for the rest of the week, as Judah sadly bought more...He was sceptical about Lidl but I insisted it was good and I'm glad he changed his mind!

Finally late in the day, Liam received news Fabio Silva's season-long loan move to Anderlecht has be agreed with the striker passing his medical in Belgium.