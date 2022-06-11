Conor Coady could follow in the footsteps of Wolves legend Billy Wright

England's Conor Coady

That is because the last time England played at Molineux – in 1956 – Wright lined up with the Three Lions on his chest.

And, 66 years on, Coady could be afforded the same honour tonight as England boss Gareth Southgate looks to share around the minutes at the end of a long season and get a better overview of his options building up to this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Wright led England out in that game as captain, helping them to a 5-2 win over Denmark.

England’s Euro 2020 final conquerors Italy are the opposition tonight in front of an almost empty stadium after trouble before, during and after that Wembley showpiece last summer.