Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Conor Coady could follow in the footsteps of Wolves legend Billy Wright

WolvesPublished: Comments

From Wolves’ most legendary captain to the current incumbent of the armband – Conor Coady could tonight share more in common with Billy Wright.

England's Conor Coady
England's Conor Coady

That is because the last time England played at Molineux – in 1956 – Wright lined up with the Three Lions on his chest.

And, 66 years on, Coady could be afforded the same honour tonight as England boss Gareth Southgate looks to share around the minutes at the end of a long season and get a better overview of his options building up to this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Wright led England out in that game as captain, helping them to a 5-2 win over Denmark.

England’s Euro 2020 final conquerors Italy are the opposition tonight in front of an almost empty stadium after trouble before, during and after that Wembley showpiece last summer.

There will though be a crowd on Tuesday to cheer Coady on to the pitch as England face Hungary for the second time in a month in the Nations League.

Wolves
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News