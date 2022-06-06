Wolves skipper Conor Coady: England will keep taking the knee

England s Conor Coady and Declan Rice (left) during a training session at St George's Park, Burton-upon-Trent. Picture date: Monday May 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

More than 30,000 youngsters were inside the Puskas Arena, with some jeering the Three Lions when they performed the anti-racism gesture ahead of kick-off.

The match was supposed to be being played behind closed doors, after the Hungarians were hit with a five-game stadium closure for previous incidents of racism, including in last September’s World Cup qualifier against England.

But a UEFA loophole allowed children inside the stadium, with regulations permitting one adult to attend for every 10.

England have taken the knee ahead of every fixture for the last two years and Coady, who earned his 10th international cap in the 1-0 loss, insisted they would not be deterred by the jeering.

He said: “We heard it. We’ve spoken about it now enough as a team, we’ve spoken about it enough as individuals, whether it be at our club, whether it be playing for our country, we’ve spoken up about.

“We understand and I hope people understand why we’re doing this sort of thing now. This won’t stop us from doing it in the future. It’s not something that will stop us.

“We hope people understand what we’re trying to do and the message we’re trying to create, and that won’t stop.

“The majority of people take it really well and the majority of people really back us and support us in terms of what we’re trying to do, and we won’t stop doing that now.

“People take it in a different way, but it’s important we don’t stop and stop our beliefs moving forward.”

Coady, meanwhile, admitted Gareth Southgate’s men needed to “learn quickly” after Dominik Szoboszlai’s second half penalty condemned them to defeat.

England next play Germany in Munich tomorrow and Coady said: “It is massively disappointing. We have spoken about it in the dressing room after. When you get beat, you look at all kinds of things which have gone wrong.

“We wanted to win and play in a certain way, play with a tempo and we didn’t manage to do that. It is important we bounce back. There is a massive game coming up on Tuesday now.

“We need to learn, very very quickly. They (Hungary) are a good side, organised and you can see why they have got results. I thought we started off well but they came more into it.

“It is important we bounce back and there is no better way to do that on than on Tuesday.

“We need to look at ourselves. How we have played and performed. These are big games for us.