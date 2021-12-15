Brighton boss Graham Potter needs to get ‘creative’ with his selection

Brighton boss Graham Potter (AMA)

The Seagulls have confirmed that ‘three or four’ members of their playing staff have tested positive.

Alongside that, Brighton are also suffering from an injury crisis with Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Jeremy Sarmiento all unavailable.

Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate and Adam Lallana are still rebuilding their fitness and also may not be available for the squad.

Alongside the absence of captain Dunk, fellow centre-back Shane Duffy is suspended for the Wolves game.

As a result of his depleted numbers, Potter has said he may need to get ‘creative’ and ask players to play out of position tonight.

Potter said: “We’re probably used to players playing in slightly different positions and I’ve always thought that if you’ve got injuries or problems.

“It’s not about complaining about them, they are what they are, you have to use your creativity within the group, look for a different solution.

“We haven’t got another Lewis Dunk or Shane Duffy, in terms of attributes, but we can possibly use players in a creative way to help us do the same things.

“To have an organisation defensively, to have a clarity in terms of where we’re pressing or defending.”

Joel Veltman has recently moved to centre-back from his traditional right-back spot and could fill in again. However, the Dutchman is on four yellow cards, alongside Yves Bissouma and Neal Maupay, and is one booking away from a suspension.