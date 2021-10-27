Wolves boss Bruno Lage has pressing issues

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Although Wolves lost their opening three Premier League games, they were arguably the better side in each of them and employed their own high and aggressive press and attacking style.

In recent weeks, however, Lage's side have taken a more cautious approach – resulting in largely disappointing performances.

Despite that, they have found a winning touch by taking 10 points from the last 12 and the head coach says he is not concerned by the contrast in performances, but does believe his side must find solutions to teams that press them, like Leeds did in the 1-1 draw at the weekend.

When asked about the difference in performances and whether he's trying to strike a balance, Lage said: "I never think about that.

"The mentality I want in my team and players is to come and play every game with the same ambition to win.

"Every game has it's own history. Some teams offer space between the lines, some teams offer the space behind the defenders.

"What I want is to come and play well and create a lot of chances to score goals. I'm not worried about that (difference in performances).

"We try and understand what we can do better when we have an opponent who presses like they (Leeds) did. It was not just the press, but the way the defenders follow our men, that's my concern.

"We didn't have too many chances, but they also didn't have many chances and we created two good chances. The one with Rayan and the cross from Adama for Hwang.

"I don't change anything and continue to work in the same way. The dynamic comes especially form our wingers and midfielders and what they can offer to our game.

"Adama, Daniel, Hwang and Trincao all have different profiles. Sometimes they are left or right but prefer to play on the opposite side to come and link the game.

"When you look at the opponent we try and choose the best guys who can offer a better game and create more chances."

Meanwhile, captain Conor Coady has heaped praise on 'fantastic asset' Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korean forward netted his fourth goal in just six Premier League appearances at the weekend, since joining on-loan in the summer.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, but a brilliant person as well," Coady said.

"He’s so intelligent, you see when he plays, the positions he picks the ball up in, how he turns and how he drives at people, he's so, so strong and powerful.