Max Kilman gaining Wolves confidence

Max Kilman (Getty)

Fresh from capturing the Community Shield the week before, Leicester saw out a 1-0 win on Saturday after repelling a barrage of Wolves attacks in the second half.

Bruno Lage’s men dominated much of the play after the break but failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

Their schedule does not get much easier, either, with Spurs and Manchester United coming up next in the league, but Kilman believes the side should gain belief from their weekend showing.

The defender said: “It was disappointing we didn’t get anything from the game. We created a lot of chances especially in the second half, we really pushed.

“That’s just the reality of the Premier League and the fine margins it has.

“If we’d have taken our chances it could have been a different outcome. Unfortunately it didn’t happen for us.

“It’s something to build from, we can gain a lot of confidence from that going into the next game.

“We did find the lines to play and showed our hunger and desire with a high press in the second half. We had them on the back foot, I thought we dominated the second half.