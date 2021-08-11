Wolves debrief – now the real stuff begins for Bruno Lage

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Bruno Lage

Bruno Lage will start his tenure away to Leicester, before welcoming Spurs and Manchester United, in a very difficult start to the campaign.

Their pre-season schedule ended on Saturday with a friendly clash with Celta Vigo – as Iago Aspas’ first-half penalty secured the Spanish side a 1-0 win.

And ahead of the season starting this weekend, Wolves’ final friendly offered some talking points.

The system needs time

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage

Leander Dendoncker admitted after the game that the Wolves players are still adapting to the new style and system.

And that was obvious throughout the game as Lage’s men offered two contrasting performances in both halves.

The first was slow and passive, as Wolves allowed Celta Vigo to dictate and dominate the game.

The second was aggressive, fast-paced and entertaining.

Considering the difficult start Wolves have in the Premier League, they cannot afford to put in such inconsistent showings – they need to be ready.

That is in the short-term, however, as long-term Lage will need time to get his ideas across, make the signings he wants and implement his philosophy.

Starting with Leicester, Wolves may be reminiscent of Nuno Espirito Santo’s team – hard to beat, compact and potentially slightly dull.

But Lage may be forced into it to ensure he avoids three early defeats, which will allow him the time to work on his own, much more entertaining, style.

Is Dendoncker the answer?

Leander Dendoncker (Wolves/Getty)

The short answer is probably no, but the Belgian impressed at the weekend.

Ruben Neves has been superb in pre-season, but it is clear that Wolves need an all-action midfielder to partner him. Someone who can break forward into the final third and play decisive passes.

Joao Moutinho had a lacklustre first half against Celta Vigo and although he still possesses impeccable technical quality, he can no longer get around the pitch in the same manner.

Dendoncker is also very one-paced. He is not explosive and in many ways that is what Wolves need in midfield.

But he did put in an excellent showing in the second half on Saturday and has put himself in prime position to start at Leicester.

Wolves still need a midfield signing, but if Dendoncker can take that form into the league and improve on a disappointing campaign last year, he will prove a useful option.

Sharp Jimenez

Raul Jimenez (Wolves/Getty)

Throughout pre-season Jimenez has shown good glimpses of his old self, but at the weekend it all came together for him.

His hold-up and link-up play was wonderful. He won everything in the air. He was as sharp as he’s ever been.

And it has come at the perfect time, too, with Leicester fast approaching.

The Mexican striker will start that game and although he may not last 90 minutes, as he still manages his comeback from injury, his return is crucial.