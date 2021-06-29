Wolves braced for Rui Patricio bid from Roma

Rui Patricio of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 33-year-old exited the Euros with Portugal on Sunday night, and Jose Mourinho’s Serie A side are now expected to make a formal offer for his services.

However, the club are under no pressure to sell and will only let the shot-stopper, who has one year left on his deal at Molineux, go for what they consider to be a fair fee.

Patricio has been heavily linked with a move to the Italian capital for several weeks, with personal terms said to have been agreed.

He has been the first-choice keeper since joining from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2018 – the club eventually paying £15million for his services – and made 127 appearances.

Wolves are not thought to have been actively pushing for a sale, while the player is also understood to be happy in Wolverhampton.

But a bid from Roma is believed to be in the pipeline now he is done at the Euros, and Wolves are prepared to listen.

Patricio is currently taking a summer break along with the other Wolves players who represented Portugal at the Euros – Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Nelson Semedo.

It is understood the quartet are being given some extra time off before they are due to return to Compton, meaning new boss Bruno Lage could potentially be without them all for the first friendly of pre-season at Crewe on July 17.

Jose Sa, of Greek club Olympiacos, has been touted as the potential replacement for Patricio while Albion’s Sam Johnstone is another who has been linked to Wolves as of late.