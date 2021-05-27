Former Wolves coach and AFC Telford manager Rob Edwards appointed Forest Green Rovers boss

Rob Edwards (AMA)

The 38-year-old – who also featured for Wolves and Villa in a 14-year playing career – spent several years at Molineux as a under-18, under-23 and first team coach. He also had a short spell as interim manager when Walter Zenga was sacked.

He left Wolves in 2019 to become a coach for the England under-20 team and a year later he also became head coach for the England under-16s.

Now, Edwards has made the switch to League Two and becomes the new head coach at Rovers – who recently lost in the play-off semi-finals. He will be assisted by Richie Kyle.

Edwards said: "This is a club that feels really different from others – and actually does things another way.

"My conversations with the chairman were incredibly positive, and showed we’ll get the time and support we need to go on a winning journey.