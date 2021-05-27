Former Wolves coach and AFC Telford manager Rob Edwards appointed Forest Green Rovers boss

Former Wolves coach and Telford United boss Rob Edwards has returned to club football after being appointed the new head coach at Forest Green Rovers.

Rob Edwards (AMA)

The 38-year-old – who also featured for Wolves and Villa in a 14-year playing career – spent several years at Molineux as a under-18, under-23 and first team coach. He also had a short spell as interim manager when Walter Zenga was sacked.

He left Wolves in 2019 to become a coach for the England under-20 team and a year later he also became head coach for the England under-16s.

Now, Edwards has made the switch to League Two and becomes the new head coach at Rovers – who recently lost in the play-off semi-finals. He will be assisted by Richie Kyle.

Edwards said: "This is a club that feels really different from others – and actually does things another way.

"My conversations with the chairman were incredibly positive, and showed we’ll get the time and support we need to go on a winning journey.

"The club has a well-developed footballing infrastructure under Richard Hughes, and with great people behind the scenes and incredible fans, I’m looking forward to getting started."

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Sports journalist at the Express & Star, primarily covering Walsall FC and grassroots sport across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Got a story? Get in touch on 01902 319456.

