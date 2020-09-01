Getting shirty with Wolves’ unique away-kit designs

The ‘edgy and urban’ blue and white design has been met with a largely negative reaction since its unveiling on Friday.

Some memorable performances in it in 2020/21, though, could see it remembered more fondly in the years to come.

Here, we a look at four more unique away jerseys that Wolves have donned over the years.

1996/97 – Teal

During the 1980s, Wolves kept things simple and went with white away kits – a classy and no-nonsense approach.

In the early ‘90s, they got a bit more brave with the introduction of light blue and then, in 1996, they went bold.

The teal top, with a large wolf head and lots of smaller ones inside (the same template as the home kit) was certainly out there.

It was not everyone’s cup of tea, but at least club legend Steve Bull gave it a debut to remember, scoring a hat-trick at Grimsby.

A similar design was later released in 2012/13, but the less said about that season the better.

2008/09 – Black and neon green

Admittedly, this isn’t anywhere near as striking as the new kit, but it was still a break from the norm.

Black shirts with gold trim had, naturally, been worn a couple of times during the 2000s, but the neon green accents on this one took some by surprise.

Again, a few eyebrows were raised but having worn it on the way to winning the Championship title under Mick McCarthy, it is linked with a lot of happy memories.

2013/14 – Purple

As Wolves dropped down to the third tier, they unveiled an away strip which took a bit of getting used to.

It looked a bit blue on some of the early pictures, but it was definitely purple.

And in the end, it proved pretty popular – largely thanks to the side’s fortunes in it.

Wolves, of course, claimed the League One crown under Kenny Jackett and the feel-good factor finally returned to Molineux.

2016/17 – Bright green

Having inadvertently been leaked on Snapchat by defender Kortney Hause quite a while before it was actually released, fans at least had a bit of time to get used to this one.

Bright green shirt, shorts and socks – it definitely stood out.

The 2016/17 term was the first under Fosun, and Helder Costa put in some breath-taking displays in this kit.

Still, it is probably not among the fans’ favourites. Let’s see if the new number proves to be a grower.