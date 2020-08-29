Steve Bull: Time to see incomings at Wolves

The transfer window runs until October, of course, but with the season starting in a couple of weeks, we could really do with getting fresh faces through the door.

You want Nuno to be able to have a bit of time on the training pitch with someone new before we begin at Sheffield United, to get them used to the Wolves way.

It is never easy, making signings, but I can understand some of the frustration going around at the moment.

Nuno has called for the squad to be strengthened and we need to make reinforcements, no doubt about it.

Fingers crossed, they can get some improvements through the door and give them the best chance of hitting the ground running.

You just don’t want to leave it too late.

Set to be on his way out of the club is Matt Doherty, with Tottenham having a £15million bid accepted. He has been a credit to the club.

He is unbelievable and has made that right-wing-back slot his own.

I don’t want to see him go, but now, Wolves must have somebody on that same mark, or better, to play in that position.

It is a bit of a strange one for me, as he has been fantastic for this club over the years.

We don’t need to sell Doherty in my opinion, but now we need to make sure we get fresh faces in as soon as possible and not leave ourselves short.

Wolves’ away kit has come out and it is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser, to be fair.

But across the board this season there have been some unique strips flying about.

It is 2020 and clubs are trying to be more trendy.

Forget the kit for now though, the main thing is making sure we get it right in terms of recruitment.

Fingers crossed things pick up soon and we have a signing to shout about.