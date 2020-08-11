Wolves exit Europa League after defeat to Sevilla

The Black Country side took on their seasoned European opponents in Germany, with the final stages of the Europa League being held in the country following the coronavirus outbreak.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were gifted an opportunity to take an early lead from the penalty spot, after Diego Carlos hauled Adama Traore down. But Raul Jimenez's penalty was saved - although replays appeared to show the goalkeeper leaving his line early, as well as encroachment from Carlos, who went on to clear.

After a goalless first half the game was on a knife-edge. But with Sevilla piling on the pressure in the second half, the La Liga side finally broke the deadlock in the final ten minutes as Lucas Ocampos headed home Ever Banega's brilliant cross.

Wolves did their utmost to try and find a leveller, but could not break down their opponents in the final minutes.

The result means Wolves will not partake in European competition next season, with their seventh-placed finish in the Premier League not worthy qualification thanks to Arsenal's FA Cup win.

It also calls an end to Wolves' season, which began back in July 2019 in the same competition. Sevilla progress to take on Manchester United in the semi-finals.

