Wolves' Ryan Giles seals another loan move to Coventry City

The 20-year-old spent the second half of 2019/20 with the Sky Blues, who went on to clinch the League One title as the table was decided on a points-per-game basis.

Giles, from Telford, has previously had loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United, and is now making the step up to the Championship with Mark Robins' side.

"We’re very pleased to have the chance to welcome Ryan back to the club," said Robins.

“When he joined us in January, Ryan had been a player within our recruitment process and who we’d been aware of for the previous two years.

“He impressed us in training and around the squad and he was unlucky not to appear more during his loan, then of course the season was curtailed due to the Coronavirus, so it’s great to have the opportunity to welcome him back.

“He can play a number of positions, but particularly on the left of the defence or midfield.

“He has great technical ability, is good going forward and will be a real asset to the squad for the season ahead.

“We look forward to working with Ryan again, and thanks Wolves for agreeing to the loan and allowing Ryan to train with us before it is formally completed.”