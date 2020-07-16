Burnley 1 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Rui Patricio

Could not do anything about Wood's spot-kick, which was placed right into the top corner.

Before that, though, Patricio found himself in no man's land as he came to claim a cross and missed it, with Wood somehow heading wide with an open goal to aim at. 6

Willy Boly

A solid enough showing from the Frenchman, who helped keep the Clarets' strikers quiet before the frantic and hugely frustrating finish for Wolves. 7

Conor Coady

Was incensed over the penalty decision, and understandably so.

Made a great block to deny Rodriguez in the first half but as he also said afterwards, Wolves could have managed the game better towards the end – despite how questionable Mike Dean's call was. 7

Romain Saiss

Limited Rodriguez, who was taken off for Vydra shortly into the second half, to very little and did not make any glaring errors. 7

Adama Traore

Toyed with Taylor early on and then drifted out of the game before having a hand in Jimenez's goal by surging up the pitch and playing it to Doherty, whose deflected shot fell at the feet of the Mexican.

Not at his devastating best, but still effective. 7

Joao Moutinho

Looked fairly refreshed after not starting against Everton. His deliveries from set-pieces were mostly back at the standard you would expect from him. 7

Ruben Neves

Not a shock to hear – Neves was Wolves' top performer yet again.

The Portuguese has been so sharp since the restart and was the one who caught the eye the most at Turf Moor, denying Brownhill with a brilliant block and passing it around so crisply and accurately. Just a class act. 8

Ruben Vinagre

Brought in to offer more of a speedy, attacking threat at left-wing-back, Vinagre got into some good positions. His impact waned a bit in the second half, but he did pretty well. 7

Daniel Podence

Was guilty of doing too much at times, but Podence still showed glimpses of real quality. Got into some promising positions with his clever footwork.

He also set up a great chance for Jota, who should have at least tested Pope, shortly before the break. 7

Raul Jimenez

Overall, it was a fairly quiet display from the Mexican, who perhaps is tiring a bit.

His goal, though, was marvellous – a thing of pure beauty. It probably will not get the credit it deserves given how the match ended, but go on, treat yourself and watch it back. 7

Diogo Jota

Given he had got back among the goals against the Toffees, it was fair to expect Jota to come flying out of the blocks here.

It did not quite happen for him, though. Missed a big opportunity when played through by Podence and faded in and out of the clash, really. 6

Subs

Matt Doherty (for Podence, 69)

Played a part in Wolves' goal before cruelly being judged to have handled the ball for Burnley's penalty. 6

Pedro Neto (for Jota, 78)

Displayed a few tricks and had a low shot saved by Pope. 6

Jonny Castro Otto (for Vinagre, 84)

N/A

Leander Dendoncker (for Jimenez, 84)

N/A

Not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Buur, Jordao, Gibbs-White