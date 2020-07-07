Sheffield United v Wolves: Inside track on the Blades

We spoke with Sam Parry from Dem Blades Fanzine to get an inside track on Chris Wilder's side.

See what he had to say here:

How has the restart treated Sheffield United so far?

The lockdown has treated us like a naughty school kid.

Performances to one side, on our first game back we scored a perfectly good goal which Hawkeye missed.

There's plenty of coverage given to decisions which are not clear and not obvious. But when the season ends, the worst of the lot is to be found when the Aston Villa goalkeeper walked the ball over the line and the ref didn't see it, Hawkeye missed it and VAR didn't give us the time of day. I'm not bitter, no.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appears to carry the ball over the line as Sheffield United players appeal

Lockdown gave plenty of teams a chance to reset, did the Blades benefit in terms of the break?

Advertising

Somehow, and I am not quite sure why it happened like this, as other teams got their injured players fit, the Blades managed to get their fit players injured.

It's just the way it goes but it is tough for us because we're a team that relies on a small squad.

What are the expectations around Bramall Lane now?

We don't want the season to fizzle out.

Advertising

I don't believe there were any serious expectations that we would get a European spot. But there is a serious collective hope that we fight for that ambition to the final day of the season.

Sheffield United's John Fleck celebrates

What kind of football can we expect from the Blades this week?

There have been injuries to key players like John Fleck, Jack O'Connell and John Lundstram.

I would've thought that that may hamper our blood and thunder pressing, or our determination to get bodies into the opposition box.

However, in the last couple of games, despite a few new faces, we've looked much better than we have immediately after the break.

So I reckon Wolves fans can expect a similar game to our previous outing.

Who are the big dangermen for Wolves to be wary of in United's ranks?

Boring answer. The danger lies in our teamwork.

If I was to pick someone out, I think that David McGoldrick is key upfront, despite failing to score once this season.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

He might be a striker on paper, but he drops deep and is crucial for the Blades in keeping possession in the opposition's half.

What's your predicted XI for the game? Are there any injury worries?

Jack O'Connell might return in defence, but other than that I expect the same XI who started against Spurs and Burnley.

What have you made of Wolves from afar? Do you think they have what it takes to secure a Champions League spot?

I don't really watch other teams or Match of the Day, so I am not authority.

What I can say is that Wolves were great against the Blades, and have looked superb on the few occasions I have seen them.

Big lad up front is quality, and Jonny the full-back has always impressed me.

I think Champions League might be difficult now that Man United are firing all cylinders - no lockdown and I think Wolves nab it.

Your match prediction?

Got to be confident. 3-0.

You can keep up with Sam's work here.