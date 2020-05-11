Wolves linked with Joao Palhinha

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Braga and played in both Europa League games against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side earlier this season.

A defensive midfielder, Palhinha has impressed in 35 outings for Braga this season.

His form meant he was expected to return to Sporting and fight for a first-team place. Now, though, reports in Portuguese paper O Jogo claim Sporting would be willing to sell him for around £13million – and that Wolves are keen.

Palhinha has previously been linked with a move to West Ham, before he joined Braga on loan.