Wolves linked with Joao Palhinha

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to reports in Portugal.

Matt Doherty (left) and SC Braga's Joao Palhinha battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group K match at Molineux Stadium

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Braga and played in both Europa League games against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side earlier this season.

A defensive midfielder, Palhinha has impressed in 35 outings for Braga this season.

His form meant he was expected to return to Sporting and fight for a first-team place. Now, though, reports in Portuguese paper O Jogo claim Sporting would be willing to sell him for around £13million – and that Wolves are keen.

Palhinha has previously been linked with a move to West Ham, before he joined Braga on loan.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@NathanJudah

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

