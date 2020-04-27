Diogo Jota confident of Wolves' season being finished

Uefa insisted the tie in Greece went ahead, despite owner Evangelos Marinakis testing positive for coronavirus in the build-up.

That match finished 1-1, but professional football in England was called off the following day and is yet to resume.

However, Jota believes this season can still be completed.

“We don’t need to look to other countries,” he told the BBC. “Each country has its own problems and has to deal with them individually.

“Although some leagues can end right away, others can start sooner. I know almost every country in the world has the Premier League as one of the leagues to watch so it is major that we can finish the season. Obviously health is first and when everything is ready to go we can finish the season.”

Because he believes the Premier League will be completed, Jota – who won the ePremier League Invitational Fifa 20 tournament over the weekend – is making sure he remains in good shape.

“The target is to stay at home as much as possible and try to stay fit because we know the competition can start and we need to be ready,” he added. “When it starts, it will be like a pre-season for the players because when you don’t play it’s impossible to be as fit as you were. Anything can happen because it will be like a new season.”