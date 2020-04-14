New Wolves and Aston Villa talks on Premier League return

Representatives from both clubs will be joined by their top-flight counterparts in a conference call this Friday.

Football has already been suspended for more than a month because of the Covid-19 outbreak and its return is heavily dependant on government advice, with the UK currently in lockdown.

Reports emerged yesterday over a potential return behind-closed-doors on June 6 for Albion, Walsall and the rest of the English Football League, but those suggestions are understood to be premature. Among the many options mooted for the Premier League as chiefs aim to get the season completed is to play all the 92 remaining fixtures across neutral venues, with the Midlands seen as a possible destination to lessen the impact on the emergency services.

It has also been said that Wembley and St George’s Park have been offered by the FA – potentially staging up to four games a day – as clubs look to get their terms concluded and, in turn, avoid any financial repercussions from TV companies.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and Villa chief executive Christian Purslow are expected to be a part of Friday’s conference call.

The last Premier League meeting which took place a few weeks ago saw wage deferrals high on the agenda.

It was agreed all clubs would discuss wage deferrals with their players, but Wolves and Villa have not used the Government’s furlough scheme and both continued to pay their staff – on and off the field – in full.

Players from West Ham and Southampton have both agreed to wage deferrals to protect the jobs of other club staff.

Arsenal’s players, meanwhile, have reportedly rejected a 12.5 per cent pay cut

Albion – eager to see their push for promotion to the top flight through – have made contact with another Championship club to arrange two friendlies before football returns.

One match will be played at The Hawthorns, with the other at the home of the other team.

The games will be held to help players build up match fitness and to allow the clubs to get used to playing games behind closed doors.

Even without supporters in attendance, between 150 and 200 people will still be needed on a match day.