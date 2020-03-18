Wolves to decide on coronavirus shutdown

Nuno Espirito Santo and his players last trained together on Monday before taking a two-day scheduled break, during which a number of other clubs have opted to close their training ground doors completely following the latest government advice on the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolves may now follow suit but no decision has been taken yet, with players not due to return to training until tomorrow.

The club will be part of tomorrow’s emergency Premier League meeting designed at establishing plans for the rest of the season.

They are also waiting for further news on the Europa League, after Uefa yesterday set up a working party to look at how best to complete the competition.

European football’s governing body confirmed the postponement of this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament for a 12 months and underlined their commitment to completing all domestic and European competition by the end of June, should circumstances allow.

Reducing the Europea League and Champions League quarter and semi-finals to one-legged ties and ending both competition as a mini-tournament are among several solutions mooted for reducing fixture congestion. It is also possible European matches could take place on weekends, with domestic games in midweek.

For the moment there is a recognition from Uefa they are not in control of events and all options are being kept open. No alternative dates have been set for either the Europa League or Champions League finals, despite reports in Spain the former would be moved to June 24.

Meanwhile, Uefa decreed that this summer’s European Championships were being postponed for a year. The tournament, due to take place from June 12-July 12 this summer, will now run from June 11 to July 11 next year.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “We are at the helm of a sport that vast numbers of people live and breathe that has been laid low by this invisible and fast-moving opponent.

“It is at times like these that the football community needs to show responsibility, unity, solidarity and altruism.

“The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and, in that spirit, UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football.

“There was a real spirit of cooperation, with everyone recognising that they had to sacrifice something in order to achieve the best result.”