Wolves' golden greats celebrate – 40 years on

Of the 12 players that won the 1980 League Cup, only Colin Brazier, Willie Carr and match-winner Andy Gray could not make the event, which was held at the Mount Hotel, in Tettenhall.

Gray’s 67th-minute strike, after a mix-up between Nottingham Forest’s David Needham and Peter Shilton, was enough to clinch the trophy, six years after winning it for the first time in 1974.

Kenny Hibbitt was a mainstay in the Wolves side for both of those triumphs and puts the success down to the team spirit.

“We played a fantastic team in Nottingham Forest, there’s no question about that,” he said. “They were European champions, they were going for a hat-trick of League Cups, so we really had nothing to lose. But we came through because of the team spirit that we had at our club. That game was tough match but we came out on top.”