Wolves' golden greats celebrate – 40 years on

Wolves | Published:

Players from one of the finest moments in Wolves’ history gathered to remember the iconic moment 40 years on.

Pictured L-R: John Richards, Mel Eves, George Berry, Norman Bell, Kenny Hibbit and Geoff Palmer as they come together to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Wolves League Cup Final Success against Nottingham Forest in March 1980.

Of the 12 players that won the 1980 League Cup, only Colin Brazier, Willie Carr and match-winner Andy Gray could not make the event, which was held at the Mount Hotel, in Tettenhall.

Gray’s 67th-minute strike, after a mix-up between Nottingham Forest’s David Needham and Peter Shilton, was enough to clinch the trophy, six years after winning it for the first time in 1974.

Kenny Hibbitt was a mainstay in the Wolves side for both of those triumphs and puts the success down to the team spirit.

“We played a fantastic team in Nottingham Forest, there’s no question about that,” he said. “They were European champions, they were going for a hat-trick of League Cups, so we really had nothing to lose. But we came through because of the team spirit that we had at our club. That game was tough match but we came out on top.”

