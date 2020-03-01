Nuno delighted with 'relentless' Wolves after Tottenham triumph

Nuno's lot made a massive statement and established themselves as a Champions League contender by beating Jose Mourinho's men.

Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier scored for the hosts, but goals from Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez saw Wolves win – and they are now only three points off fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

On the fight shown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Nuno said: "We've been able to do it many times – last season, this season.

"We're relentless and we believe the game is still there to be played.

"The boys help each other in every action of the game.

"It's a good team spirit that we must keep on building, and keep on improving."

The triumph was sealed in style as the superb Jota spun his marker, Lucas Moura, before feeding Jimenez, who cut inside and found the top corner.

Nuno said on the pair being on the same wave-length: "It's something that they have.

"They know each other well and they will keep on improving.

"It was a team goal that involved a lot of players moving the ball, but, of course, they have this special connection between them."

Bergwijn put Spurs ahead after just 13 minutes, with Wolves making a slow start to the game.

Doherty equalised with a close-range finish – Ruben Vinagre the provider – but the home side went back in front before the break, through Aurier.

Nuno's charges were then the much better in the second half, with Jota making it 2-2 with a tap-in before coming up with the assists for Jimenez's winner.

Nuno added on the display: "It was a good game – a good game, and a tough game.

"Tottenham started much better than us – much better – with so much quality when moving the ball, and we didn't recover the ball well.

"They had chances. The first half was not so good from us, but the second half was much better – more organised.

"We had better points of pressure, higher up the pitch, and we didn't concede too much.

"We had good movements which achieved beautiful goals.

"I'm pleased with the way we finished the game, the levels of energy were there.

"A good performance from the boys."