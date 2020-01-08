Wolves striker Cutrone back at Compton as Fiorentina deal stalls

The striker had returned to his homeland to celebrate his 22nd birthday with family and also enter talks with the Serie A side.

Cutrone's return to Italy coincided with the first team's two day break after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

But Cutrone did not return from Italy as scheduled to join the rest of the crop on Tuesday, as he was given an extra day off to complete a deal.

Wolves and Fiorentina had entered transfer discussions over a loan move with a view to permanent switch.

But the duo were unable to reach an agreement and Cutrone has returned to England to train with Nuno Espirito Santo's first team today.

But the deal is not dead with the ex-AC Milan forward still expected to return to Italy this month

Cutrone has scored three times in 24 appearances for Wolves since leaving Milan in the summer.

But his cameo off the bench in Wolves' 2-1 win at Norwich City is still expected to be his last in gold and black this season.

The forward is not anticipated to feature in the clash with Newcastle United on Saturday as Wolves do not want to risk Cutrone picking up an injury.

On the recruitment front, Express & Star understands Wolves are working hard to get deals done but nothing is thought to be imminent.