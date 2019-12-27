Menu

'The best Christmas present of all!' Wolves fans jubilant as Nuno's men do double over Manchester City - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the stunning 3-2 win over Manchester City at Molineux.

Matt Doherty was the hero as Wolves fought back from two goals down against ten man City

Adama Traore and Raul brought Nuno's men level before Doherty's late winner.

Wolves are now up to fifth in the table, two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

