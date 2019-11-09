Wolves winger Adama Traore guns for Aston Villa

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side take on Dean Smith’s charges at Molineux (2pm) in a much-anticipated clash.

And Traore, who used to play for Villa, is not prepared to sit back and play for a point. He wants put on a show for the Wolves faithful.

“Definitely, we play each game to win,” said Traore.

“We have to keep pushing and focus on this game.

“We never come out onto the pitch thinking (negatively). I know that it’s very important for the fans, and, for sure, we will fight until the end to win the game.”

Wolves are desperate to sign off with three points before the international break, having picked up three 1-1 draws on the spin.

Villa, meanwhile, will be up for it after defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Each game is important. In the last game (the 1-1 draw at Arsenal), we didn’t have the three points, but the team has had a good dynamic – good work through the 90 minutes,” said Traore.

“I think that if you keep pushing and working, the result will come.”

Traore, meanwhile, while fully focused on Villa, was keen to clear up reports he has agreed to play for Mali internationally over Spain. He was born in Spain and has represented them at various youth levels, but his parents are Malian.

“The truth is I’ve spoke with Mali, but I didn’t sign anything,” added Traore.

“I’ve been in contact with them and they’ve shown interest. There has been a bit of confusion. I haven’t decided yet.”