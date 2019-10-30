Wolves boss Nuno proud of youngsters and history boy Chem Campbell after Carabao Cup exit at Villa

Campbell carved his name in the record books as he became the second youngest player to start a competitive game for Wolves.

Jimmy Mullen still holds the record after his debut against Leeds aged just 16 and 43 days in February.

But Campbell, who turns 17 on December 30, could not help Wolves reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Anwar El Ghazi opened the scoring in the 28th minute with Patrick Cutrone levelling in the 54th minute.

Though Villa soon regained their lead with Ahmed Elmohamady's 57th minute effort clinching the tie.

But the night was about youth for Nuno who also handed debuts to wing-back Dion Sanderson, midfielder Terry Taylor and defensive midfielder Flavio Cristovao.

And Nuno stressed this will not be their last appearances.

He said: "We expect more from the young players because they do it every day when they train with us.

"This talent they have, they have to release because the chance will come again and they have to show the talent that they have.

"We have a lot of talent, Chem is only 16.

"He is training with us and he should become a better player.

"TP, Dion, all the players.

"The big thing is that they are from Wolverhampton, they feel the club, they want to grow and perform for their friends.

"I think everyone should be proud of them.

"Their families should be proud, they are good lads. "

Pedro Neto was replaced by Cristovao in the 77th minute just seconds after he saw a penalty appeal waved away.

Referee Lee Mason ruled the Wolves forward had not been impeded by Neil Taylor as he stayed on his feet and Nuno explained Neto was unhappy with the decision.

He said: "I asked him what we teach our players is not to dive, play to the whistle, he told me he was being pushed and held.

"The referee did not decide, I say you don't dive and the referee should see.

"He told me he was being pushed and held.

"I was happy with him because he did what we have taught him, do not go to ground, stay (on your feet) until the end.

"Do not ever dive, the referee should decide for you."

Nuno praised the Wolves fans for their support in a sell-out game at Villa Park.

He said: "A thank you to our fans.

"They were amazing, the support I think made them feel proud.

"The result was not what we wanted but we fight and keep on building and try to get stronger."