Steve Bull: All Wolves were lacking last season was a number nine

He needs a number nine to lead the line, which we haven’t had, but the players who floated in and out throughout the season in the attacking third have done brilliantly.

All we were lacking was a number nine who could notch 15 or 20 goals, but the attackers we had did a very good job in the circumstances.

Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan finished as the top two goalscorers and made a big improvement on the season before.

They battled injuries as well but still got the goals to keep us in the league.