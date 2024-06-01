Max Kilman praises Wolves for key quality and aims for one better

Despite a tumultuous period last summer, Wolves overcame a number of adversities to put in a good 2023/24 season.

It may have ended with a poor run, but Kilman believes Wolves showed plenty of character that they need to take into next season.

"We've had some tough moments and it reflects on the whole season, because when we've had tough moments we've stuck together," Kilman said.

"We dug deep and overall we can take a lot from this season. It's a good pedestal to put us into next season.