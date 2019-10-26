Menu

Advertising

Willy Boly suffers injury in Wolves training

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Defender Willy Boly has suffered an injury in training for Wolves and is in the process of being assessed.

Willy Boly of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

Rumours have been circulating on social media that the Frenchman has broken his ankle.

Those have not been confirmed, though, and the severity of the injury is not yet known.

But it is likely he will miss tomorrow's game at Newcastle (2pm).

Fellow centre-half Ryan Bennett has also been struggling with a groin problem and is a doubt for the Magpies clash.

Wolves Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Wolves fan turned Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News