Willy Boly suffers injury in Wolves training
Defender Willy Boly has suffered an injury in training for Wolves and is in the process of being assessed.
Rumours have been circulating on social media that the Frenchman has broken his ankle.
Those have not been confirmed, though, and the severity of the injury is not yet known.
But it is likely he will miss tomorrow's game at Newcastle (2pm).
Fellow centre-half Ryan Bennett has also been struggling with a groin problem and is a doubt for the Magpies clash.
