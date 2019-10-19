Menu

Wolves 1 Southampton 1: Rosie Swarbrick and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Published:

Rosie Swarbrick spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves' 1-1 draw with Southampton at Molineux.

Substitute Matt Doherty was brought down by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with VAR supporting referee Peter Bankes' decision to award a penalty.

Jimenez made no mistake as he cancelled out Danny Ings' 53rd minute opener.

But it could have been a hat-trick for the Wolves forward had VAR not rightly ruled out two of his goals.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

