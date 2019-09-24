Adama Traore thrilled to fight back with Wolves

Diogo Jota’s late leveller – from Traore’s cross – came despite Wolves being reduced to 10 men after Romain Saiss was shown a red card in the 73rd minute.

They are still yet to win in their opening six games of the Premier League season, but for Traore the important thing was the character of the team.

“It’s like I’ve said before, when you’re creating chances and the ball is not going in, you have to keep going,” he said. “In the game, we had things like the red card, but this is football.

“I’m happy with the speed of the team. I’m happy we got a point.

“But I think we want to win. This is the important thing. We have one point, but we have to watch everything again.”

The attacker returned to the starting line-up on the right of a front three as boss Nuno Espirito Santo shifted to a 3-4-3 formation.

It was his right-wing cross that was steered home by Diogo Jota in stoppage time at Selhurst Park.

Wolves appeared to be heading for defeat when, earlier, Saiss picked up his first booking for a sliding challenge on Zaha – minutes after Ward’s strike was deflected home off Leander Dendoncker to open the scoring.

But Traore says Saiss’s red card could have happened to anyone and stressed the need for belief as Wolves prepare to host Championship side Reading in the Carabao Cup third round at Molineux tomorrow night.

He said: “Most of the time it (the red card) is no problem – sometimes it can be him, sometimes it can be me or another player, so it’s no problem.

“The important thing is to keep believing.

“If we have one or two men less, the important thing is to keep fighting until the end.”