Steve Bull: What better time to get a league win for Wolves?

We will be celebrating the 130th anniversary of Molineux as we face the Blues, and it would be great for the party atmosphere to last long into the night on the back of a first Premier League win of the season.

Coming into this break without a win to our name is disappointing.

We just seem to have lost that sharp edge. This time last year, the passing was crisp, we were closing down with real intent, but it has gone off the boil a bit over the past few weeks.

It appears to be down to the Europa League and the hectic schedule which comes with being in the competition.

So, after a bit of time to recharge, even though a fair few have been away representing their countries, I’m hoping we’ll put on a show against Chelsea.

It is crucial to get that first win under our belt sooner rather than later, and getting it against Frank Lampard’s side would top off what should be a special day looking back at some of the best moments at our amazing home.

Some of us old boys will be there, and, let’s face it, the Blues are not the force they were a few years ago.

Lampard’s had his hands tied behind his back a bit with not being able to sign players over the summer, and it’s up to us to mount more pressure on them and beat them again, just like we did at Molineux last season.

Advertising

Then, we can take that momentum as we kick-off the Europa group stage against Braga.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed for those to turn out to be memorable Molineux nights, after I had the pleasure of being part of a top event at the ground on Thursday.

The Billy Wright Story offered a great insight into the player, and the man, with his daughter Vicky taking us through it all in the Jack Hayward Suite with videos and photos of the legend. It was absolutely brilliant to be a part of it and pay tribute to someone I considered a good friend and a mentor.

Meanwhile, I will be at the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on Friday, September 20 to look back at my career – the good, the bad and the colourful times – with Johnny Phillips hosting. I hope you can join us. Tickets are £21, you can call 01785 619080 to book or visit staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk for more info.