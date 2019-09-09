Steve Bull backs Wolves star Raul Jimenez for Premier League record

Bull, who holds the overall Wolves record with 306 goals, reckons the Mexican should have no trouble surpassing Steven Fletcher’s 22 Premier strikes in gold and black.

Jimenez is currently on 15, having started the season with two goals from four games, and Bull said: “Easy. He should do that with absolute ease.

“He’s a player who keeps plugging away. When you work hard, you get your rewards, and he knows that.

“He’s a proper striker, an out and out goalscorer, so I reckon he’ll get there by Christmas, definitely.

“With how he’s going, we could be talking about him breaking the record in a matter of weeks.”

It was announced in April that Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves were signing Jimenez on a permanent basis for a club-record fee of £32million, on the back of a stellar season while on loan from Portuguese side Benfica.

The 28-year-old entered this campaign having barely had a break over the summer, after winning the Gold Cup with Mexico and being named Player of the Tournament.

With qualification for the Europa League group stage making Wolves’ season more hectic, there are fears Jimenez could end up burned out.

Advertising

But Bull is confident Jimenez, who has also found the net on six occasions in Europe, will remain sharp.

“There’s nothing worse than being sat on the bench when you know you’re capable of scoring goals, so he’ll just want to carry on playing as much as he can,” he added.

“He’s chomping at the bit, and that’s how you’ve got to be if you want to be a top striker.

“He’ll be excited about facing Chelsea on Saturday, and keen to add to his goal tally.”