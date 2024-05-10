Gary O'Neil lifts lid on Wolves' summer transfer plans

The head coach is eager to add depth to a squad decimated by injuries this season, as the club's FA Cup and European hopes fizzled away.

But O'Neil is currently unsure on how much business he can do heading into next season.

“I think there’s a lot of discussions still to be had,” he said.

“My obvious hope is that we all are on the same page and that we can push things forward in a direction that we’re all looking to.

“But until those sort of discussions have taken place for the club, I’m not entirely sure how much we’ll be able to do or how much of my ideas and some of the stuff that I look to do over the summer will be possible with the financial situation.

“There will be a conversation after the last game against Liverpool where I can speak to Jeff and with Matt (Hobbs) and see exactly what can and can’t be done. Then throughout the summer, I’m sure things will start to move and progress.

“I have a real clear idea of what we need to do with the playing group, as does Matt, but until we sit down and we start to sort of unravel it all in some real detail and speak to Jeff and the guys that are able to fund it for us then it it’s impossible to know exactly what we’re going to be able to do and not do.”

Last summer Wolves had to sell a number of important players to avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Although the club will still need to be cautious, that is less of a concern heading into the summer window.

However, with no cash injection from owners Fosun and with the club aiming to be self-sufficient with transfers, they may need to sell a big asset to fund signings.

“I don’t think there’ll be money available to us if nobody leaves,” O'Neil said.

“So if we decided not to sell a big player, there may be some little bits and pieces that we can do and there are players out on loan that have value that we might be able to do some bits with.

"But I think the club is expected for the foreseeable future to be able to fund itself.

"We need to be able to work with what we have. Whether we're able to move things out and improve things, but these things can change.

“I wouldn’t expect it to be a summer where we spend millions and millions of the club’s own money on players.

“It won’t be the same as last year, where we had to sell loads and make a huge profit, but I wouldn’t expect it to be a spending spree.”

When asked if he is comfortable with that situation, O'Neil added: "We're going to have to work really well in the summer.

"It's going to be a summer where we'll have to do some really good business.

"It's really difficult to answer until it gets going, but I can assure you we will be doing everything we can.

"I'll be having conversations with Matt, Jeff and the coaching team and we'll be working really hard in the summer to put the club in the best place possible."