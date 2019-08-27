Wolves' Matt Doherty not 100 per cent yet

Nuno Espirito Santo's team have drawn all three of their league games so far.

Raul Jimenez's last-gasp equaliser against the Clarets preserved Wolves' unbeaten start.

Doherty said: "We've had three tough games, we could have beaten Leicester, Man United was a fair result, so I think it's been a solid start without being spectacular.

"We have a lot of (Europa League) games in between.

"Burnley are a difficult team to play against under any circumstances, especially given the ones we've been through with the tough week we've had.

"It was a difficult game and we're probably quite happy with the point.

"We always feel like we're going to get a goal. We were deep in stoppage time and I could feel we were going to somehow nick something.

"We've built up good resilience for a while now, we're used to winning so to do that at the end, we deserved it."

Doherty missed the majority of pre-season with a knee injury. He returned to action on August 8 against Pyunik and has started four matches, but is still playing catch-up with his fitness.

He said after Sunday's draw: "I'm about to fall over! I'm pretty tired, I don't know about anyone else.

"I don't feel 100 per cent yet to be honest. I missed all of pre-season pretty much and have come straight back into games.

"I feel a bit behind still. The only way I'll get to where I need to be is keep training and trying to play well.

"I didn't feel well at all for a few days and it hit me just before the Man United game and during the game. but it wasn't anything to do with my knee, it was fine."

The Wolves medical team have worked wonders in the past two years with the squad hardly suffering any substantial injuries.

Doherty says the players completely trust the backroom staff to prepare them for the challenging fixture list.

"We're recovering well and we've no complaints about the schedule at all," he added.

"It comes down the physios, the backroom staff, Antonio and the way they make us recover.

"We've had hardly any injuries, hardly any muscle injuries because we're training quite intensely and fair play to them for whatever they do, it's working really well.

"We have faith in them. We don't complain about anything they ask us to do.

"We can see the record they have and the way we recover is working. We trust them."