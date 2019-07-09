Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf leaves Wolves

The 21-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Scottish Premier League outfit on a permanent deal.

Seedorf spent time on loan at Bradford City and Jumilla last season and leaves Molineux without having made a first-team appearance for Wolves.

He had been at the Nike Academy before joining Wolves in January 2017.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said: "Sherwin has a lot of raw attributes that make for an exciting prospect.

"He’s very quick, he’s direct and likes to take players on in the final third.

"He has also shown a willingness and a maturity to get out on loan, play games and develop himself.

"He is at a good place to learn more, develop and make an impact on the first team."