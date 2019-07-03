Ruben Neves' pride at Wolves' European adventure

Wolves will compete in European competition for the first time in 39 years when they face Crusaders from Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn from the Faroe Islands.

The first leg of the second qualifying round takes place on July 25 at Molineux.

Neves, who has joined the majority of the first-team squad for a week of training at England’s St George’s Park base this week, says that despite some international exertions this summer the players have had enough time off ahead of their European adventure.

“We had three weeks off and that was enough,” he said. “We have to prepare ourselves now because we play earlier this season in the Europa League.

“We prepare ourselves to get fit to play on the July 25, the first game of the Europa League.

“It’s a great achievement for the club, two years ago we were in the Championship and now we’re playing in the Europa League. It should make us all proud, players and staff, all the fans and we’ll try our best.”

Neves was part of the Portugal squad who won the inaugural Nations League last month.

He joined Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota in the victorious squad and said it was a fantastic experience.

Advertising

“It was my first title with my international team, at home,” he said. “It was a really special moment for me.

“They were good games, against tough teams, but fortunately we have Cristiano Ronaldo and he helped us a lot.

“It’s special to win a title, it’s really difficult to win an international tournament, but we did it in the first version of the Nations League.

“I think international teams are now thinking that they want to win it, so it was good for us to win the first one.

Advertising

“It’s unbelievable (to have so many Wolves players in the squad).

“Wolves was the team with the most players in the national team, which is amazing.

“I can play with them at Wolves and at international level.

“It means we’re doing a great job.”