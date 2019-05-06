Wolves' Leander Dendoncker hoping for European campaign

Wolves closed their home campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham, extending their winning run to three matches and all-but securing seventh place in the process.

Their position will be sealed tonight if Leicester City fail to beat title-chasing Manchester City at the Etihad.

City can then open the door for Wolves’ first European campaign since 1980 if they beat Watford in the FA Cup final a week on Saturday.

Dendoncker, who once scored against Manchester United in a Europa League quarter-final, said: “I loved playing in this competition and it would mean a lot to help Wolves get there.

“For our first season in the Premier League, to finish seventh would be a nice accomplishment.

Dendoncker scores the winner

“It’s been very nice. As a team we have had some ups and downs – but especially ups.

“There have been so many nice moments and Saturday was another one of those special moments. Overall we can be very happy.”

Dendoncker latched on to the end of Matt Doherty’s cross to score Wolves’ winning goal 15 minutes from time, his second goal for the club.

The Belgian international, who will become a permanent Wolves player in a £12million deal this summer when he officially moves from Anderlecht, said: “I really enjoyed that goal.

“I came so close in the first half with the header which came off the crossbar, so I’m happy to have scored such an important goal for the team.

“In my position you have to run a lot to help the team, in possession and without the ball. Sometimes you don’t get rewarded for those runs but you still have to make them.

Wolves now end their season with a trip to Liverpool, who need to win to have a chance of winning the title.

“It’s a very nice game but it’s also a very tough game against Liverpool,” Dendoncker added.

“That’s one of the reasons I came here, to play in big games like this. I’ve never played at Anfield before. I have heard great things about the stadium and great things about the fans and the atmosphere there. But we will try to do our thing, play our usual game and, you never know!”