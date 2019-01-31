Wolves forward Donovan Wilson heads out on loan to Exeter

The 21-year-old has gone to the Grecians after spending the first half of the campaign at Wolves' partner club, Spanish third-tier outfit FC Jumilla, where he scored six goals in 16 appearances.

He netted the winner for Wolves at Southampton in the League Cup last season.

"I’m really happy to sign. I heard about it yesterday, and as soon as I heard, I wanted to come down straight away," said Wilson.

“I know about the history in terms of the young players that the club brings through, as a lot of them go on and do well.

"I know the club like to play football too, which is really good, and that’s why I’m happy to be here.

“I’ve come in today and hopefully I’ll be involved on Saturday, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, fellow Wolves youngster Aaron Hayden has rejoined Stourbridge for the rest of the term.