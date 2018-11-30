Nuno: Wolves need to improve going forward

Wolves were downed 2-1 in South Wales, making it five defeats from their last six Premier League outings.

They had enough chances to at least grab a point, and Nuno is determined to find a cutting edge having seen his side score just 13 times in 14 league games.

"We knew Cardiff were a very physical team," he said.

"For almost all of the game, we were able to equal that physical intensity.

"But there was one moment where we could not – the moment we conceded.

"Until there, I think, in the first half, we were in control. We equalled that intensity – trying to play and creating situations.

"After the (equaliser), the game became difficult. That was the moment where we lost a little bit of control.

"There's nothing to say in terms of hard work, on how we stick together as a team – but, individually, we have to raise our standards in certain moments that can define games."

Matt Doherty struck to give Wolves the lead early on, and they were ahead at the break.

But Aron Gunnarsson capitalised on a Rui Patricio mistake to level the scores, before Junior Hoilett's stunner proved to be the winner.

Wolves still had chances towards the end though.

Substitutes Morgan Gibbs-White and Ivan Cavaleiro both failed to find the net from close range, while there were several other occasions where the final pass went wayward.

"They changed and in the first half, it was clear what they were trying to do," said Nuno on the way Cardiff set up.

"And we didn't allow them to do it. We were in control and we had numerous situations to go and cause more damage to Cardiff.

"Some teams adapt to our formation, and they had success.

"It doesn't mean we were not prepared. I think that we were prepared.

"We were in control, but it was not enough. It was not enough."

He added: "We could've done better in some moments, especially in the forward part of the pitch.

"We have to have better decisions."