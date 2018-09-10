Conor Coady: Wolves are growing in strength in the Premier League

And the defender called it a 'special feeling' to be playing with a team 'full of fantastic players' in England's top flight.

Wolves enjoyed their first win of the season last Saturday against West Ham and return to action this weekend following the international break.

They have earned five points from four games so far following draws with Manchester City and Everton, while losing to Leicester City.

Coady said: "I think our points tally is a fair reflection (of our performances) but at the minute it's not so much about the points total, it's about how we're playing and the pleasing thing for me is we've got better during the games.

"We've not changed from last season – we have our wing-backs wide, our forwards in and we try and score goals. It's as simple as that and it won't change.

"We showed at West Ham how we want to play, as well as our trust in the manager.

"We just need to keep on listening to him as much as possible and get better.

"I always feel assured in this team – it's a team full of fantastic players.

"We've got total confidence in how the manager wants to play and how he wants to set us up."

The 25-year-old has become a key part of defence under boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who has turned the former Liverpool player from a midfielder into a formidable defender.

Despite coming through Liverpool's ranks, Coady never got a taste of the Premier League at his former club, having made only one senior appearance with them in the Europa League.

But now playing in England's top flight with Wolves, who he helped guide to promotion last season in the Championship, Coady is relishing the challenge ahead.

He said: "There's nothing better in the whole world. I wanted to get to the Premier League when I joined this club and few years ago now, it was something I had in mind.

"To finally get there and play how we are at the minute, it's a special feeling."

Wolves take on Burnley this Sunday at Molineux with kick off at 1.30pm.