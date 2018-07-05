Wolves launch 2018/19 kit at Mander Centre - PICTURES and VIDEO

Players Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, Danny Batth and Diogo Jota swapped the training pitch for the catwalk as the kits got their official public unveiling in the Mander Centre.

And supporters were treated to a surprise appearance from head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who took to the stage to say preparations for the new season were going well.

Managing director Laurie Dalrymple joined Adidas director Ashley Swain spoke about the new kit during the one-hour event, which was hosted by ex-Wolves keeper Matt Murray.

Wolves 2018/19 kit launch at the Mander Centre

Wolves Women players Anna Price and Tammi George also modelled the new home and away kits.

The home kit is a throwback to the club's retro colour of old gold, while the away kit is the traditional Wolves change colour of white.

They will feature the name of Wolves' first ever shirt sleeve sponsor, cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinDeal, after the sponsorship deal was announced yesterday.

The home kit goes on sale on Friday with the away kit available from next Thursday (12th).