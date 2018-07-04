Wolves captain Danny Batth: We will be ready for start of season

The club have returned to England's top flight having won the Championship last season.

And the 27-year-old believes the squad's preparations coupled with new signings will put them in a good starting position.

Asked if the player's will have to take their game up a notch, Batth said: "I think you have to pay really close attention to the details because every other team will be and likewise every player will be.

"So we have to maximise the squad that we have got, and with the additions we will make, we will be in good shape for the start of the season."

While the Premier League will be a step-up for Wolves, they will be go into the new season riding high on the back of their stellar campaign last year.

And Batth said Wolves will take their confidence from last season going into the new season.

He said: "No one can ever take that away from us which is a great thing, so we will take confidence from that for this season coming, and you know, use that in pre-season to get back to our levels."

The players returned to training at Compton on Wednesday after a summer break which begun after their promotion party parade.

Batth said the players have had time to soak it in and now they are raring to go.

"It goes around so quickly and obviously we have had a bit of time now to reflect on all of it and enjoy the moment," he said.

"But we are back, it is fresh season, a fresh start, and we know we are all getting prepared now for pre-season.

"We are all looking forward to seeing that first ball be kicked."