TNS chief hails stunning achievement

Saints, now 17 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, extended their current winning run to 27 matches with a 3-0 home victory over Newtown on Tuesday night.

The latest win pulled the Park Hall club level with their Guinness World Record of 27 consecutive victories achieved in 2016 during Harrison’s first spell in charge of TNS.

That beat the previous record of 26 consecutive victories set by Dutch club Ajax, which had stood since 1972.

Saints now have an opportunity to break their own winning record, which started on September 16, when they head to Bala Town on Friday night.

Head coach Harrison, speaking after his side’s latest victory over Newtown, said: “I didn’t know that the East Fife penalty (victory) would count, but we’ve been informed today from the Guinness Book of Records that it does count, so we’ve equalled our own record of 27. It’s a fantastic achievement.

“I remember last time. I probably didn’t give us as much credence as what it should have last time because I was younger, I was more intense, I was less experienced.

“I just thought, well, it is one of them things, we haven’t won the league yet. Obviously, we still haven’t won the league yet. We’ve got to the final of the Challenge Cup, the final and won the Nathaniel Cup, but also to have the opportunity next Friday to break our own world record, it’s credit to the players and staff. There’s been a lot of hard work gone on here, off the pitch just as much as on the pitch, by a lot of people who don’t get the recognition.

“But the staff have been fantastic. The effort and the game plan and all the due diligence we’ve done for last week to get a result and then for the players to go out there, it was a pitch perfect game plan and the players were fantastic, so they deserve all the credit and let’s hope we can go to Bala on Friday and break the record.”

Saints are enjoying an impressive season on all fronts. As well as being well clear at the top of the league, Saints lifted the Nathaniel MG Cup last month, while last weekend’s 1-0 win at Scottish League One leaders Falkirk booked a place in next month’s SPFL Trust Trophy final against Airdrieonians.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of the JD Welsh Cup and will travel to face Briton Ferry Llansawel later this month.

The current winning run enjoyed by Saints includes a penalty shootout triumph over Scottish club East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy at Park Hall in October.

Declan McManus scored twice, once from the penalty spot, with Ben Clark also on target as Saints got the better of Newtown on Tuesday night.

Newtown recently appointed Scott Ruscoe, who previously enjoyed great success as a player and manager with Saints, as their new manager.