TNS handle the trophy pressure

Goals from Ryan Brobbel, Josh Pask, Brad Young and a double from Adrian Cieslewicz secured a 5-1 rout over Swansea City’s under-21s.

It handed TNS their first win in the competition since 2018 and marked a record 10th triumph.

Harrison said: “It’s fantastic. There’s an element of expectation and pressure on this football club to win things.

“That sits comfortably with myself. The expectations are there and we have to perform in every single game. I thought the lads were fantastic and they’ve been fantastic all the way through. It’s been a good campaign with lots of players playing big parts in it.

“It’s been a real squad effort for the cup this season.”