TNS handle the trophy pressure
The New Saints boss Craig Harrison was delighted to see his side handle the ‘expectation and pressure’ as they lifted the Nathaniel MG Cup.
Goals from Ryan Brobbel, Josh Pask, Brad Young and a double from Adrian Cieslewicz secured a 5-1 rout over Swansea City’s under-21s.
It handed TNS their first win in the competition since 2018 and marked a record 10th triumph.
Harrison said: “It’s fantastic. There’s an element of expectation and pressure on this football club to win things.
“That sits comfortably with myself. The expectations are there and we have to perform in every single game. I thought the lads were fantastic and they’ve been fantastic all the way through. It’s been a good campaign with lots of players playing big parts in it.
“It’s been a real squad effort for the cup this season.”